Rush Limbaugh reveals advanced lung cancer diagnosis

FILE – This Jan. 13, 2009 file photo shows conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh talks with former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, left, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be cancer. Limbaugh’s national prominence began in 1988, when his first national radio show launched. Within a few years he was considered a Republican kingmaker, a status that has remained. He now broadcasts primarily from West Palm Beach, Florida.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)