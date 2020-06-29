Runaway teen in critical condition after being hit by car on Moffett Road

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, June 26, at about 8:32 p.m., police responded to Moffett Road at Carre Drive East in reference to an incident involving a juvenile struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the 16-year-old victim down in the roadway suffering from life-threatening head injury after being struck by a vehicle. The driver stated she attempted to stop but was unable to stop in time. The juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The juvenile is a runaway from St. Mary’s Home and was under DHR custody.

LATEST STORIES