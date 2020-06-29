Runaway teen in critical condition after being hit by car on Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, June 26, at about 8:32 p.m., police responded to Moffett Road at Carre Drive East in reference to an incident involving a juvenile struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the 16-year-old victim down in the roadway suffering from life-threatening head injury after being struck by a vehicle. The driver stated she attempted to stop but was unable to stop in time. The juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The juvenile is a runaway from St. Mary’s Home and was under DHR custody.

