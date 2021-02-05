Ruckel Middle School teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies arrested a teacher and coach at Ruckel Middle School. Hayley Hallmark, 35, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student between August 2018 and August 2020.

Investigators say the victim was 15 when the relationship started. The sheriff’s office reports the relationship began with texts, and progressed to sexting, before leading to multiple physical encounters at multiple locations. The investigation began on February 4th, after deputies report the victim confided in a teacher at Niceville High School. The sheriff’s office says the information was immediately reported by school officials to the school’s resource officer.

Hallmark’s arrest report reveals a forensic interview was conducted with the Child Advocacy Center during the investigation. It says the student was in the 8th grade when text exchanges began and those texts turned into “sexting” when the student was in the 9th grade.

The arrest report describes “numerous sexual acts occurring at Ruckel Middle School, in the defendant’s classroom when she helped coach the soccer team after school.” It goes on stating the defendant and student would tilt the classroom camera away and lean against the classroom door so no one could enter.

Hallmark was placed on administrative leave by the Okaloosa County School District the same day. OSCO issued a warrant on February 5th. She was arrested later on February 5th and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW: