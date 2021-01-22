Rouse’s Market introduces ‘Crawfish King Cake’ this Mardi Gras Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The taste of crawfish in a King Cake really brings the Mardi Gras spirit to Mobile this season! Rouse’s Market has over 42 flavors of king cakes with a creative new kick this year.

The Crawfish King Cake isn’t actually made with crawfish but the seasoning resembles biting into a crawfish with a sweet kick to it. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with Kenneth Jones, Regional Director, to get more details about the new flavors this season!

“Everyone around knows how good a crawfish boil is so we also got a kind cake to represent that this year,” Kenneth Jones explained. “We’ve got positive attitudes in the stores and a lot of different flavors this year.”

From moon pie to cream cheese, they have many types of flavors. They also have a Boudin King Cake that is new this year.

“They love it and its got a great flavor to it,” Kenneth Jones said.

