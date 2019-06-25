Rough surf leads to rough day for Orange Beach lifeguards

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Red flags warned of the danger but around two o’clock Monday afternoon, an adult male swimming near Perdido Pass went under. “By the time the lifeguards got to him, we got to him with a jet ski, he was already unconscious. At that point, we brought him to the beach instantly and CPR was initiated,” says Beach Safety Chief Brett Lesinger.

No pulse, no breathing. The unidentified man was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. No word on whether he survived.

“Even if you are a good swimmer somewhere else, gulf currents can be very treacherous,” says Orange Beach Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Lanford. “We ask that the people respect the flags and pay attention to the warning systems.”

That was one of at least four water rescues for Orange Beach lifeguards. “We’ve had 4 to 5 water related calls and they’ve been on all stretches of our beaches. So, almost to Florida and almost to Gulf Shores we’ve had calls and we’ve had calls right in the middle as well,” says Lesinger.

It is a tragic reminder that the flag warning system is there for a reason. “Pay attention to the flags,” adds Lanford. “If it’s red, please make a decision to not go in the water on days like today.”