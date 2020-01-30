Ronald McDonald House unveils new Mobile playground

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -– Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile unveiled a new accessible playground for families staying at the House. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Jan. 30, with local donors, families, city and community leaders. The playground revamp features updated ground surface, new equipment and sensory panels.

The unveiling was led by Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, Paul Giardina. “Our board of directors, staff and volunteers are eager to open this playground to our RMHC families,” Giardina said. “We could not think of a better way to kick off the celebration of our 20th anniversary because this playground highlights the children and families we serve.’”

The playground project was spearheaded by the 2019 president of the Construction Leadership Council’s Mobile sector, Derick Boutwell.

“This project is the culmination of months of hard work from Construction Leadership Council members, but would not have been possible without the support of Associated General Contractors’ member companies who encourage their young leaders to get involved,” Boutwell said. “Through partnerships with a local playground contractor Jonathan Aeiker of Aeiker Construction & Recreation, generous financial donations from Ronald McDonald House benefactors, AGC members and Mobile CLC, as well as significant in-kind donations of time, material, design and construction, Mobile CLC was able to deliver a new playground to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.”

Funding for the new playground was provided by an anonymous gift in memory of Katie Bevis, the Mapp Family Foundation, the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, Martin Brower, Mid South Baking Company, The Coca-Cola Company and generous donors in our surrounding community. The completion of the playground would not have been possible without Aeiker Construction and Recreation, Bay Landscaping, Bayou Concrete, Coastal Slipform, GC Specialties, McDonald’s Owners/Operators, McElhenney Construction, Construction Leadership Council – Mobile Sector, Alabama Associated General Contractors – Mobile Sector, Mr. John M. Turner Jr., S&S Sprinkler, SJ&L Contractors, Inc., Thomas Industries and Vulcan Materials.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Over the past two decades, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile has been home to nearly 9,000 families from around the Gulf Coast, and around the world. This year is expected to encompass a full celebration of the past 20 years at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.

For more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, visit rmhcmobile.org.

