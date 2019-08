The 22nd Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo is underway in Foley.

The professional rodeo attracts cowboys and cowgirls from across the country for the three-day event and benefits the Foundation’s Peer Helpers that are active in all Baldwin County Schools.

Gates open at 5:30, children’s activities start at 6:00, free horseback rides are at 7:00 and the action gets underway at 8:00 o’clock each night.