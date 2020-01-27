Rocket hits U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

by: The Associated Press, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

BAGHDAD (AP) – Staff at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad say at least one member of the embassy’s personnel was injured in a rocket attack the previous day. The two staff members did not specify the injured person’s nationality or the severity of their wounds, but said the rocket had slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound. They spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because they were not authorized to brief the media. The U.S. Embassy is in the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran. A violent overnight crackdown by Iraqi security forces also killed one protester in the south.

