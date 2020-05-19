‘Rock Star Kidney’, Doctors deem kidney transplant a success

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WKRG) — Less than 24 hours after Gennifer Taloney donated a kidney to her friend, Todd Turner, they re-united in Todd’s room at UAB in Birmingham.

Todd Turner and Gennifer Taloney of Fairhope hold hands less than 24 hours after she donated a kidney to him.

Gennifer had been in pain Monday and Tuesday morning, but this afternoon says she is tired but, feeling much better. Her husband, Tony Taloney says he and their sons are so proud of her.

“I feel like I’m married to a hero, our Super Woman.” Tony Taloney, husband of Gennifer

The Taloneys and Turners left Fairhope for UAB Friday. Gennifer and Tony underwent surgery on Monday, and doctors deemed it a success calling, Gennifer’s kidney a “Rock Star Kidney”.

Todd’s wife, Amy, says it is producing very well.

