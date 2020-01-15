Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees introduced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The names of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees were released Wednesday morning.

The inductees are:

— Depeche Mode

— The Doobie Brothers

— Whitney Houston

— Nine Inch Nails

— The Notorious B.I.G.

— T Rex

Four of the inductees were on the ballot for the first time: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T Rex.

Winning the Ahmet Ertegun Award were Irving Azoff and Jon Landau. The award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on rock and roll.

The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The ceremony will then be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m.

Performances and special guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.