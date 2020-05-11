Robertsdale restaurant continues curbside pickup, can’t open dining due to lack of employees

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Robertsdale restaurant is sticking with to-go orders currently, even though they’re allowed to reopen for dine-in customers.

Vitolli’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery says they are unable to accommodate dine-ins at the moment due to staffing issues.

“We were already short staffed, with the additional requirements suggested by the state to be able to admit diners, we are unable, at this time, to implement these requirements due to lack of employees,” a post on their Facebook page stated.

The restaurant will continue to offer curbside pickup. We’re told they are in need of cooks. Call 251-947-9999 if you are looking for work.

