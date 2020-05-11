Robertsdale restaurant continues curbside pickup, can’t open dining due to lack of employees

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Robertsdale restaurant is sticking with to-go orders currently, even though they’re allowed to reopen for dine-in customers.

Vitolli’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery says they are unable to accommodate dine-ins at the moment due to staffing issues.

“We were already short staffed, with the additional requirements suggested by the state to be able to admit diners, we are unable, at this time, to implement these requirements due to lack of employees,” a post on their Facebook page stated.

The restaurant will continue to offer curbside pickup. We’re told they are in need of cooks. Call 251-947-9999 if you are looking for work.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories