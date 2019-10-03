Robertsdale Police warn of phone scam

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Robertsdale Police Department is warning of a new scam. They say there’s a social security scam that may be using the Robertsdale Police Department’s phone number.
Police say the caller states they are with the Robertsdale Police Department.
If you are a victim of this scam please contact the Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.
