Robertsdale Police warn of phone scam

by: Blake Brown

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Robertsdale Police Department is warning of a new scam. They say there’s a social security scam that may be using the Robertsdale Police Department’s phone number.

Police say the caller states they are with the Robertsdale Police Department.

If you are a victim of this scam please contact the Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

