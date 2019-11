ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police say Jody Champion has been reported missing.

Police say he was last seen on Saturday. He’s believed to be driving a 4-door 2003 Green Buick LeSabre with Alabama license plate CLC277.

Champion is a 20-year-old white male. He is 5’9 weighing approximately 185 pounds.

Please call Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222 if you have any information.