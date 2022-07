ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police Department is hoping you recognize the person seen on surveillance video. Investigators tell WKRG News 5 the person stole items from the Walmart store on Highway 59 on July 3rd.

The thefts occurred around 1:21 p.m. that afternoon, police say. Investigators believe tattoos will help identify the suspected thief. If you recognize him you’re asked to contact Robertsdale Police at (251) 947-2222.