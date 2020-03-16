Robertsdale PD suspends visitation for 30 days

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) - Now that students in our area will be on an extended spring break, a lot of families are concerned with how to feed their children.

“We know a lot of people who depend on government for their food at lunch and it’s the only real meal these kids are getting, so my husband and I looked at each other and said we’ve got to do something to help the public school system in Mobile and Baldwin County,” said Effie Lindeman. She and her husband, Jon, own the “It’s All Greek To Me” restaurant on Section Street in Fairhope.