Robertsdale church offers uniforms for area students

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Robertsdale church has decided to donate uniforms for students going back to school in central Baldwin County.

Students from area schools will receive uniforms, school supplies, story books and a brown bag lunch. They’ll also get to enjoy cookies, lemonade, story telling by Mother Goose and rock painting when they stop by.

Distribution will take place at Robertsdale United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Vouchers can be picked up at your child’s elementary school. The program benefits families with elementary children in Robertsdale, Summerdale, Loxley, Silverhill, Elsanor and Rosinton.