MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Moore & Company has decided to close from March 17th through April 1st. The closure is just one of countless businesses changing their practices due to the coronavirus threat.
The store is a popular shopping experience for a lot of locals throughout the year and during the Christmas season.
LATEST STORIES
- Robert Moore & Company closing until April
- Watkins Glen International postpones Opening Weekend due to Coronavirus
- Maryland bars and restaurants to close dine-in service at 5 p.m.
- Escambia County, City Cancel Publicly-Permitted Events with 50+ People
- UMS Wright moving to online classes to reduce COVID-19 risk