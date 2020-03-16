Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Robert Moore & Company closing until April

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Moore & Company has decided to close from March 17th through April 1st. The closure is just one of countless businesses changing their practices due to the coronavirus threat.

The store is a popular shopping experience for a lot of locals throughout the year and during the Christmas season.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories