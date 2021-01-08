Road to the National Championship: Alabama departs to Miami to take on Ohio State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After much speculation all week that Monday’s national championship between Alabama and Ohio State would be postponed, both schools have confirmed the game is officially on after the final COVID-19 test results were all clear.

The Crimson Tide plan to leave for Miami at 4:45 p.m. CT Friday with the Buckeyes following on Saturday evening.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

The CBS 42 Sports Team is covering all angles of the matchup on The Road To The National Championship Special at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Alabama goes in with some potential distraction. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian is taking the head coaching job at Texas and will coach in one final game. However, this is nothing new for the Tide. We take a look at recent championship games where a coordinator was leaving for a new job and how Alabama fared in those games.

We also take an in-depth look at both teams’ 2020 season leading up to this game, including the semifinal matchups from Jan. 1.

You can watch the Crimson Tide depart for Miami and the Road to the National Championship special report in the player above.