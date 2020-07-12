Road rage arrest in Gulf Shores after driver shows gun to other driver

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police confirm an arrest has been made following a road rage incident Sunday afternoon. It happened on Highway 59 near County Road 6.
According to police the driver of a vehicle showed a gun to another driver. Police confirm they have made an arrest. The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of a firearm with no permit.
This is a developing story.
