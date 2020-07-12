Road rage arrest in Gulf Shores after driver shows gun to other driver

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police confirm an arrest has been made following a road rage incident Sunday afternoon. It happened on Highway 59 near County Road 6.

According to police the driver of a vehicle showed a gun to another driver. Police confirm they have made an arrest. The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of a firearm with no permit.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories