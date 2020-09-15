Road conditions deteriorating in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) Road conditions in Orange Beach began deteriorating early Tuesday morning as the outer rainbands of Hurricane Sally began moving onshore.

Marina Rd. is impassable from Cove Dr. to Boggy Point with water over the road, according to the Orange Beach Police Department.

Authorities also urge caution driving on Jubilee Point Rd., Safe Harbor Dr., Bayshore Dr. North, Pensacola Ave., and Palmetto Dr. Ext., Alabama St., Regatta Ln., Gulf Bay Rd., the southside entrance to Alabama Point East and Perdido Beach Blvd. at Romar House.