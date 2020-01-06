Road closures in Fairhope this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRG) -- Elvis may be famous for rock n' roll...but he also liked to roll around Graceland and Memphis in a lot of different kinds of vehicles. He even had a snowmobile. Of course, it being Memphis, it was modified to ride on grass on the grounds of Graceland. He had an amazing collection of cars and motorcycles. But, he also had a unique golf cart he used to get around the large property at Graceland. Now, that Harley Davidson golf cart is now up for auction. From time-to-time some of the King's personal belongings are auctioned off to support the Elvis Presley Foundation.

You can now own that cart, for a minimum bid of $30,000. You'd most likely have the most expensive golf car in the neighborhood. Graceland.com though estimates the cart will go for at least $60,000 by the time the online auction closes Wednesday. Click here to check it out, or bid if you've got that kind of dough.