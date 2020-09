Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Rivera Utilities outage map is showing power has been restored to more than 12 thousand homes and businesses since Hurricane Sally hit.

Riviera’s coverage area covers most of the Eastern Shore plus Loxley, Silverhill, Magnolia Springs and Foley.

Immediately after the storm the company reported some 47 thousand homes and businesses affected. That number as of Friday is down to 35,456 households and businesses.

View the outage map here.http://outage.rivierautilities.com/