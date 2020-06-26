UPDATE: Thousands without power after transmission line hit along Hwy 90 on Eastern Shore

(WKRG) — UPDATE (11:14 p.m. 6/25/20): Riviera Utilities says a transmission line was hit on Highway 90. Crews will be working to get power restored.

Riviera Utilities is reporting at 5,500 people are without power along the Eastern Shore, mainly in the Daphne, Montrose and Fairhope area.

The outages started at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Riviera Utilities says they are investigating the cause of the outages.

