BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – River Road in Baldwin County is closed once again Monday. Crews are working this time to fix a bridge and install a new culvert that washed out May 26th when several inches of rain cut the road in half.

“Every time we have a large rainstorm, or a hurricane that produces a lot of rain, that bridge has gone out. Every time,” said Patrick Hanks who owns a second home on River Road.

Nearly 20 families are stranded at home anytime that happens and sometimes they’re left waiting for days for the water to recede. This week’s project is creating another inconvenience since River Road is closed for two days.

“We are not able to get the medical attention we need or any other kind of emergency,” Hanks explained, worried about himself and other residents who might need medical attention if they’re ever stranded.

Residents say they appreciate the help this week, but a permanent fix can’t come soon enough. It’s why Baldwin County engineers are planning a new route north of the existing road out of the flood zone, but that won’t happen until next year. Two volunteer firefighters live on River Road and this time they had a few days warning that the road would close. They placed gear and a brush truck on the other side of Flat Creek along Styx River just in case they’re needed.

“We have to take a firetruck over here and drop it off so that the firefighters we do have on the other side will be able to fight a structure fire if we get it, or land a helicopter if we have anything that’s medical going on,” said Amanda Silkwood with Styx River Volunteer Fire Department.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Tuesday.