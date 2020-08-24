Riot declared in Portland, police precinct set on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Portland, Oregon, have declared a riot and deployed tear gas to disperse protesters after a police precinct was set on fire. News outlets report the fire burned an awning at the north precinct late Sunday. Police say demonstrators threw rocks and glass bottles at officers and pointed lasers toward them. Early Sunday police forced protesters away from a different law enforcement building. That gathering was also declared a riot. Police had said items were thrown at officers, green lasers had been pointed at officers and a support airplane, and paintball guns had been fired.
LATEST STORIES
- Man on mission to find donor family 21 years after his liver transplant
- Woman dies in line at border crossing as CBP aims to discourage non-essential travel
- Marco weakens to tropical storm as Laura brings heavy rain to Cuba
- WGNO and the Director of the National Hurricane Center talk TS’s Laura and Marco
- Tropical storm updates from inside the St. Bernard Parish flood protection zone