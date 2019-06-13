“Riders for Riders” bike night at Hooters to spread motorcycle safety awareness

Thursday in every newscast, we’re raising awareness about motorcycle safety, and dangers.

WKRG News team joined Riders for riders bike night at Hooter’s in Tillman’s corner, for our special, “Motorcycles: Rules of the Road.”

As many bikers fill Hooters parking lot for biker night, one thing you can’t help but notice is the brother and sisterhood within the biker community. Riders for Riders is one of many biker organizations across The Gulf Coast, doing what they can make a difference, in a big way.

News 5’s Amber Grigley met with the organization President, Lisa Ost. Riders for Riders assist motorcycle riders injured or families of those they lost due to a motorcycle accident. For those injured and or families of riders who have lost their lives can apply every three months for a thousand dollars until they get back on their feet. And it’s not just financial support, they ultimately step in and help in whatever areas needed for the families. Ost said being apart of the organization is very eye-opening. Before joining the group, she knew of accidents, but after she said it seems to be a never ending cycle with injured bikers.

“Well in the last three weeks there have been 12 to go down. That’s 12 way too many. It actually petrifies me. Because I’m getting back into riding. I rode a long time ago and it was different back then. It kind of makes you second guess, ‘should I go out, but you can’t live in fear. Anything can happen,” said Ost.