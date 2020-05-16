Ride for 11-year-old Caleb

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — The motorcycle community came together on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Tillmans Corner to help take some burden off of Caleb’s family.

On May 7, 2020 Caleb and his 59-year-old grandfather James Turner were in a fatal head on motorcycle accident with a SUV killing Turner.

Caleb is still in Children’s Hospital in Birmingham fighting for his life.

The ride out parade ended on Theodore Dawes Road and finished with a cookout. Money was raised to help Caleb and his family.

