Ribbon cutting set for new Innerarity Point Park

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the new Innerarity Point Park.

The project has been underway since May 2018.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of Innerarity Point Park, Friday, March 6. 

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at 3835 Cruzat Way. 

The completed project provides an open space for community gatherings, ADA accessible boardwalk, dock large enough for fishing and paddle craft launch, large and small capacity covered pavilions, two playgrounds, restrooms with rinse off areas, parking and native shoreline vegetation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories