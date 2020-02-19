Ribbon cutting set for new Innerarity Point Park

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the new Innerarity Point Park.

The project has been underway since May 2018.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of Innerarity Point Park, Friday, March 6.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at 3835 Cruzat Way.



The completed project provides an open space for community gatherings, ADA accessible boardwalk, dock large enough for fishing and paddle craft launch, large and small capacity covered pavilions, two playgrounds, restrooms with rinse off areas, parking and native shoreline vegetation.

