Riales Restaurant Report Card 9-5-19

MOBILE, Ala.– Only on WKRG.com, we’re bringing you some of the highs and lows of food inspections along the Gulf Coast.

In Baldwin County, a low score for a grocery store. A grade of 76 goes to Ferguson Grocery in Little River for among other things eggs out of date and fish from an unapproved source. Scores between 70 and 84 call for a follow-up inspection with 60 days.

In Florida, they don’t give scores, but put their inspection reports online. Inspectors found a walk-in cooler not working at Niceville Seafood in Valparaiso, and a ‘reach-in’ cooler not working at Han Yang Oriental Market in Fort Walton Beach. Both have 30 days to make repairs.

In Mobile County, Moe’s Barbecue on Springhill scores a 79, below the passing grade of 85. Rotolo’s Pizzeria on Industrial Parkway in Saraland also below the passing grade with an 82. Both grades call for a followup within 60 days.

Remember, the Mobile County Health Department will not provide public records of inspections without paying a $25 fee for each report. News 5 finds that is an unreasonable fee for a ‘public’ record. We’re working on that issue.