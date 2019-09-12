Riales Restaurant Report Card 9-12-19

Mobile, Ala. — It’s all about the aces today on the report card. We’ll tell you about those in a second. But first, we find a couple of squeakers in Mobile both on Airport. Lucky Irish Pub at 3692 Airport gets a score of 80 in their last inspection. Remember anything below 85 requires a follow-up inspection. Salad Station at 7705 Airport slips by with an 85.

In Florida, and also on Airport Blvd in Pensacola, the Drowsy Poet had some issues with the sewage system and a drain connected to equipment where food or utensils are placed. They have 90 days to fix that, but a look at the health department website shows they were being reinspected today–so they’ve probably fixed that issued pretty quick. Also Kenglo Mart International in Pace had no utility sink. They also have 90 days to get into compliance. Remember, Florida doesn’t give out scores, they just report whether or not a food handler is in compliance.

Now, for the aces, we go to Escambia County, Alabama where Escambia County Middle School’s kitchen scored a perfect 100 in their last inspection. Also getting an Ace–one of our favorites—the Conecuh Sausage Company in Evergreen—a perfect 100. Making the sausage–making the Aces!

Thanks for watching—I’m Bill Riales.