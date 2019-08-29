Riales Restaurant Report Card 8-29

Mobile, Ala. — We begin in Baldwin County with a couple of squeakers, including one popular spot inside the Fairhope Walmart. The Mcdonald’s there slipped by their last inspection with an 87–remember anything under 85 requires a reinspection. In Perdido, the Cefco Store on Highway 31 gets by with an 87.

Speaking of convenience stores, the Pensacola Beach Food Mart had issues with a handwashing sink in the coffee-soda area–they were reinspected and passed. In Jay, Fl. the Farmers Country Market on Highway 4 had to get an analysis of its bagged ice and had a walk-in freezer issue. All of those were corrected after a followup inspection.

In Mobile, Mandarin Kitchen at University failed an inspection on August 19th with a score of 59. But, within 48 hours problems were evidently corrected and their score was 92. Remember, the Mobile County Health Department won’t release public records of health inspections without you paying a $25 fee. News 5 finds that an unreasonable fee and we are working with the health department to try to resolve the issue.

Kudos go out to Word of Faith Child Development kitchen on Telegraph Road, passing their inspection with flying colors and a perfect score of 100.