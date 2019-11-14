Riales Restaurant Report Card 11-14-19

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Time for this week’s restaurant report where you get good and not so good news of food service along the Gulf Coast.

We stay in Mobile County this week with the latest round of inspection reports from the Mobile County Health Department.

First, two places that will be getting another visit from inspectors.

Lafayette Restaurant on Government comes in with an 83. And the Country Chevron in Grand Bay scores a 63.

Remember any restaurant score in Alabama below an 85 requires a follow-up inspection within 60 days. And these scores are just a snapshot in time..

There was one near ace–or almost perfect score—Trinity Kids Learning Center kitchen on Pinehill scores a 99.

We’ve put links with this story so you can find the scores of restaurants and foodservice providers you’d like to know about—it’s all right here on wkrg.com. Thanks for watching—I’m Bill Riales.