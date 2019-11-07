Riales Restaurant Report Card 11-07-19

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Welcome to this week’s report card. The good news today is in the latest roundup of inspections there were some very good scores—no failing ones and a few aces.

So this week’ we’re focusing on some of your favorite everyday fast-food eateries to see how they fared. And it should make you feel better if you chose to eat at one of these places.

In Baldwin County, virtually every inspection of fast food joints like Burger King, Mcdonald’s Hardee’s and Wendy’s came in with scores in the low to upper 90’s. Anything below an 85 in Alabama requires a reinspection within 60 days.

A couple of popular places even came in with perfect scores in their most recent inspections, like Firehouse Subs in Daphne.

There’s a link along with this story here at WKRG.com where you can put in the name of a restaurant you’d like to know about and find their score.

So, call this week’s report, the feel-good restaurant report card—and happy eating. We’ll be back next week.