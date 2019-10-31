Riales’ Restaurant Report Card 10-31-19

Welcome to the report card for this week. And good news for you, the consumer of food—a pretty good round of inspection reports this week in Mobile County.

The latest from food inspectors at the Mobile County Health Department included only one low score. My Hoa Oriental Market on Azalea came in with a 78.

Remember, any score in Alabama below an 85 requires a followup inspection within 60 days.

There were a lot of near aces though, and that is good news for consumers.

Both the Exploreum Cafe and Fort Conde Inn scored 98’s as did the Jimmy John’s on South Royal and the Popeye’s on the I-65 West Service road.

That’s it for this week’s report—look for a link with this story to check out the food service provider you want to know about here on wkrg.com. I’m Bill Riales.