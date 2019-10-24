Riales Restaurant Report Card 10-24-2019

Mobile, Ala. — Welcome back to this edition of the report card—I’m Bill Riales. And we begin with some low scores in Mobile County. The Mobile County Health Department’s food safety inspectors will be following up with these restaurants.

Below 85 scores include Dickey’s BBQ on Tingle Circle West with an 82—and the Hardee’s on Moffett also with an 82.

The Half Time Sports Bar on Azalea and Mobile Chop Suey on Michigan come in with a 75 and 76 respectively.

And Mugshots Bar and Grill on Airport comes in with an 83.

Of course, anything below an 85 requires a followup visit within 60 days.

Here’s a link to the most current round of scores from the Mobile County Health Department.