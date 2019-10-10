Riales Restaurant Report Card 10-10-19

Mobile, Ala. — Thanks for joining us for the latest edition of the restaurant report card. A couple of low scorers this week and an ace.

One pizza restaurant has some work today, another is perfect. The Pizzeria Delphina scores a 62 in their latest inspection. Remember, these inspection scores from the Mobile County Health Department are a snapshot in time. Scores though, between 60 and 70 require immediate corrective action.

On the other hand, Tadd’s Coastal Kitchen and the Spiffy Fox Pizza and Pub at 1455 Monroe scores a spiffy ace—100 on their inspection.

Walk-ons Bistro and Bar on Airport comes in with an 84. Scores below an 85 require a follow-up inspection within 60 days.

Remember, we’ve posted links along with this story where you can look up the latest inspection reports for restaurants or food service providers you want to know about.

See you next time—I’m Bill Riales.