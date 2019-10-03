Riales Restaurant Report Card 10-03-19

Thanks for checking in with the report card today, I’m Bill Riales.

We found low scorers this week in Mobile County. Mobile County Health Department restaurant inspection reports show Pot Au Pho on Azalea Road coming in with a score of 80. Remember a score below an 85 requires a followup inspection within 60 days. As I reported last week, many restaurants do make changes or improvements pretty quick and call the health department for a followup report well before that 60 day period.

Also with an 80, Southern National restaurant at 360 Dauphin St. in Mobile.

And also among the low scorers, The Seafood House at 751 Azalea with a 65—but The Seafood Market at the same location with a 90. Scores between 70 and 60 require immediate corrective action within 48 hours.

That’s it for this week. If you want to find out how a restaurant scored, I’ve put the link to the Mobile County Health Department Restaurant Inspections with this report here on WKRG.COM.

Thanks for watching.