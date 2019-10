SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Satsuma is offering a $1000 reward for anyone who can help them find the person who vandalized the Satsuma Community Center.

A post on city’s Facebook did not go into detail about what the vandalism was, but says it happened recently.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call City Hall or the Satsuma Police Department. Your tip can remain anonymous.