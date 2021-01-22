Reward money offered after Huntsville synagogue is vandalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Nearly $20,000 in reward money is being offered for information about vandalism last year on a north Alabama synagogue and Jewish center that were painted with anti-Semitic graffiti. Police hope the money will lead to arrests in the attacks on Etz Chayim Synagogue and Chabad of Huntsville, which were vandalized on back-to-back nights in April. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray says investigators have a person of interest. Surveillance camera footage has investigators looking for someone who walked with a limp and appeared to have a prosthetic left leg. They say the person may have been driving a light-colored, older Toyota Prius.

