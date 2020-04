Longtime New Orleans Saints ESPN NFL Nation reporter, Mike Triplett talks about what he’s seen from GM Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton over the years during the NFL draft.

This year the Saints have their 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th round draft picks after trading their 2nd round pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire Erik Mccoy last year, and trading their 7th round pick to the New York Giants for Eli Apple.

For more on the Saints draft tendencies in the past, click the video provided.