Retired Mobile firefighter to be laid to rest this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A retired Mobile firefighter will be laid to rest this week.

Leroy Wiese, 81, passed away Dec. 30. He worked for Mobile Fire-Rescue for 30 years and was the father of Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighter Steve Wiese.

He leaves behind his wife, Patty, and seven children.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Radney Funeral Home on Dauphin Street. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 1621 Boykin Blvd. Interment will be at the VA cemetery in Spanish Fort.

You can read his full obituary here.

