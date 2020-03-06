Results expected today after passengers and crew were tested for Coronavirus on the Grand Princess cruise ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- 13 members of 3 Circle Church campuses in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are quarantined in a Bethlehem hotel as fears over the Coronavirus grow. Pastor Chris Bell says they have been quarantined in the Angel Hotel for two days and have yet to get assistance from the US Embassy.

Bell says the group left on a flight Sunday. At one point they stayed at the Angel Hotel in Bethlehem and then left for the next leg of their journey. Bell says their tour bus was informed that a Greek tourist and some hotel workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Bell said local authorities advised them to return to the hotel and stay there.