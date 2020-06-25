Results delayed following primaries in New York, Kentucky

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - A GoFundMe page has been created for the Brunson family following last week’s deadly crash along Highway 43 near Fulton. If you’d like to donate to the family you can do so by clicking here.

Last Friday Megan Brunson and her mom Wanda Brunson were killed when the vehicle Christopher Pritchett was driving slammed into them head on. Pritchett was involved in a pursuit with Thomasville Police at the time. He also died in the crash.