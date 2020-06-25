Results delayed following primaries in New York, Kentucky

(AP) — Kentucky and New York held primaries on Tuesday, but the results of the closest races won’t be known for another week. That’s a feature of voting during the pandemic. Voters in the two states had until Election Day to mail their ballots, so they won’t all be in the hands of election officials for several days. Counting mail ballots is normally slower than counting in-person votes. Old laws also slow down the count of mail ballots. New York couldn’t legally begin tallying its absentee votes until after Election Day. These factors will inevitably delay the count in November, too.

Trending Stories