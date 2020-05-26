Restocking underway after major power failure hits Thomasville Walmart

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Walmart store in Thomasville is recovering Tuesday after a major power issue hit the location over the weekend.
According to Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, the power failure caused all of the refrigeration cases to fail. This caused employees to have to discard each food item that was affected.
As of Tuesday morning all repairs have been made and employees continue to stock fresh items.
