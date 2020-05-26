Restocking underway after major power failure hits Thomasville Walmart

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Walmart store in Thomasville is recovering Tuesday after a major power issue hit the location over the weekend.

According to Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, the power failure caused all of the refrigeration cases to fail. This caused employees to have to discard each food item that was affected.

As of Tuesday morning all repairs have been made and employees continue to stock fresh items.

