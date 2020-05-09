Restaurants make changes to get ready for Amended Safer at Home Order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Restaurants in Mobile are getting ready to reopen their doors, but things are not exactly going back to normal.

Not all business owners expected to see their doors opening back up so soon. Owner of The Cheese Cottage, Kristi Barber said, “Surprised because we were all bracing for the 15th as that being the official date that we could reopen, but pleasantly surprised.”

Not all restaurants are allowing customers to dine in. Owner of SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar, Erica Barrett said, “I don’t feel comfortable at this point without enough knowledge to really have 70-80 people in here at one time.”

Barrett worries letting people in may do more harm than good. She said, “Are they wearing masks? What does that do for my team? Do we check temperatures? Is that even a comfortable eating situation to wear a mask and try to eat?”

Back at The Cheese Cottage, there will be a few changes. The next time you come back, you’ll notice a difference in how you order. Barber said, “We didn’t want a lot of people piling up in our little lobby there to maintain social distancing, so we’re going to go to a table service type model.”

The restaurant will close Monday and Tuesday preparing for the change and will reopen to customers on Wednesday. Barber said, “We know some of the other restaurants downtown are having to spill into the streets and to the sidewalks, and they’re working on getting those ordinances passed. Fortunately, all this is ours and we have plenty of space to maintain that six-foot distance.”

Now she says all that’s left to do is wait. She said, “Will people come? And if we do things like provide a hand washing station, we’re sanitizing constantly, we have the social distancing, I think people will come.”

While The Cheese Cottage has a set date, the owner of SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar said take out will be the new normal until further notice.

