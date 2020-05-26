Restaurant on Fairhope Pier permanently closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Pier Bar and Grill in Fairhope has announced they will not be reopening. Unfortunately, the restaurant was unable to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
