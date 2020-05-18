Residents urged to be on lookout for raccoons exhibiting abnormal behavior in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Orange Beach Wildlife Center is warning residents to stay alert after they’ve received multiple calls of raccoons showing signs of canine distemper virus.

Om Saturday, the group says they received positive test results confirming their suspicions.

According to the Orange Beach Wildlife Center, this virus does not pose a threat towards humans, however, animals who come in contact could be at risk.

You’re asked to call 251-981-9777 if you have an encounter with a raccoon experiencing abnormal behavior.

LATEST STORIES