Residents say alligator has found new home in Foley neighborhood

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in a Foley neighborhood off of Rhodes Lane aren’t happy about a new neighbor that’s moved in.

“People like to fish back there because they get the big fish, but they’re going to end up with a big gator,” Donna Vildibill said.

A lot of the homes in the neighborhood back up to a retention pond and that’s where they say a 5-foot alligator is living. They believe the gator came into the area during Hurricane Sally when high water flooded the Magnolia River.

“I’ve taken my nieces and nephew to the pond to look at it not knowing any clue there was a gator back there,” Brenda Dutton said.

She says her daily routine is far from normal. She’s not walking at night, and she’s worried about small animals getting close to the pond.

Residents say the gator has overstayed its welcome, and they want it removed.

“It would be great if it could be gone out of our neighborhood,” Dutton said.

