Residents react to two future COVID-19 testing sites in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County has its first case of the novel coronavirus. The patient is a child and is isolated in their home. In response, The City of Mobile set up two drive-in testing sites. One is at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and the other is at The Grounds. They are not open yet because the testing kits have not arrived. It’s a proactive measure to help with the anticipated influx of testing.

Not everyone who lives near the soon-to-be testing centers is excited about so many people possibly infected with COVID-19 being nearby.

George Owens said, “Initially on hearing about it, I was a little skeptical.” Owens has lived in the area for about 10 years. With people possibly infected with COVID-19 soon to be driving to Ladd for testing, he said, he worries most for older people living in his neighborhood

Owens said, “I was actually in healthcare of dealing with the elderly for over 10 years, so that worries me a little bit, so I’ll make sure I check on my neighbors periodically.”

Owens told News 5, he is not too concerned about catching the virus. He said, “But it’s one of those things, you can’t live in fear, so I do what I can to take care of me… Making sure that I do a thorough bleach down job of my house and like I said, simply taking care of me, properly exercising, doing what I can to keep my immune system up.”

While he will continue his regular cleaning, he’s not taking any extra precautions, and plans on keeping enough distance, so he does not have to sweat getting the virus. Owens said, “I don’t plan to be up close to any of them, close enough to where it could transfer from a possible carrier.”

At this point, the city and health department have not given any timeline for how long the tests could take to get to Mobile.

LATEST STORIES: