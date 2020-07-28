Residents demanding access to MPD’s policy handbook

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Protesters said they want answers from the Mobile Police Department. Members of the activist group “Mobile for Us” held a protest outside Government Plaza before Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
The group wants the police department to release its officer handbook. They’re also asking for what they say is greater transparency on officer discipline. Members said the City and MPD have failed to respond for requests for documents
